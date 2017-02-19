Bumble launches 'Bumble Bus' UK roadshow

Dating app Bumble has launched its new 'Honeys on Tour' campaign, featuring a 'Bumble Bus' that will tour the UK.

Having launched on 17 February, the bus will tour London, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle, before finishing on 24 March.

Guests are invited inside the bus for photo opportunities, which can be shared across social platforms. Bumble will hosting its own club night in each of the cities it visits throughout the campaign, which will include themed club décor, confetti cannons and branded Snapchat filters.

In addition, the brand has selected 18 'Bumble Honeys' who will drive the bus and represent the dating app at each of the tour stops.

Students attending the club nights will be able to receive branded merchandise, and are invited to shop Bumble's 'Bee-tique' online.

Earlier this month, Bumble teamed up with the London Eye to stage a Valentine's experience for singles. In January, dating site Match opened a singles-only pop-up coffee shop, to help guests to find love.

