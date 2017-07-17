Buffalo Trace to stage pop-up bar tour

Bourbon brand Buffalo Trace will stage a pop-up bar tour of four UK cities, kicking off at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on 6 August.

The Buffalo Trace pop-up bar tour is a move from the brand's UK distributor, Hi-Spirits, as sales of the American whiskey continue to grow in Britain. Guests will be able to enjoy whiskey dinners, bourbon and cocktail masterclasses, as well as taste exclusive drinks menus and sample a range of whiskies from the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Buffalo Trace's tour will also act as a contest to find the Britain’s best bourbon bar. Each of the four cities will host a Buffalo Bourbon Battle contest where two local bartenders will show off their skills side-by-side, as they are given tasks which will determine whether they are the best bourbon bar in the area. Tasks include a bourbon quiz, making a variety of bourbon cocktails and blind tastings.

Winners will be able to win a trip to the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, USA, along with a selection of limited-edition whiskies from the brand's antique collection.

Tim Giles, brand manager from Buffalo Trace at Hi-Spirits, said: "The Buffalo Bourbon Empire has been a great success wherever we’ve set up, and we’re delighted to be roaming to even more locations this summer. Interest in Bourbon and American whiskey has never been stronger in the UK, with sales forecast to grow by another 26% over the next five years. Whether they’re a bourbon geek, a whiskey novice or just a lover of great cocktails, there’ll be something for everyone at the Buffalo Bourbon Empire."

The Buffalo Trace pop-up bar tour will visit Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 6-10 August, before moving to the Last Chance Saloon in Nottingham from 14-19 August, the Whiskey Jar in Manchester from 21-26 August and finishing at London Cocktail Week from 2-8 October.

More: Hi-Spirits delivered a 'Canpaign' tour for Southern Comfort last month, with the aim of giving consumers a break from the General Election. In May, Glenfiddich staged a virtual reality experience at the travel retail Tax Free World Association conference in Singapore.

