Budweiser to host Super Bowl party

Taking place on 5 February, the event aims to bring all the excitement of this year's Super Bowl to fans on this side of the pond. It will include the chance to watch the Super Bowl Live, drink ice-cold Budweisers and feast on American-inspired dishes from Dinerama's street food traders, including BBQ subs, chilli dogs and peanut butter doughnuts.

Two giant screens will show all the action, including the halftime shows. Budweiser is the official beer of the NFL.

Steph Okell, marketing manager at Budweiser UK, said: "As official beer of the NFL, we want to ensure that fans who are committed to supporting their teams through the night have an awesome Super Bowl experience here in London."

In 2015, Budweiser brought six Miami Dolphins cheerleaders to the UK for a one-off event in the lead up to NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium. In December, Budweiser and taxi service Uber teamed up to launch a responsible drinking campaign.

