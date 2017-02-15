Bud Light, Deliveroo and Boden among new wins for The Persuaders

Agency The Persuaders has secured new business with Bud Light, Deliveroo, Boden and Hearst Magazines.

Bud Light, which is launching into the UK this year, is working with creative event agency The Persuaders on its consumer launch, which will involve a venue tour to three large UK cities.

The brand first worked with The Persuaders, alongside agency 3 Monkeys Zeno, in December to create a teaser pre-launch event – The Bud Light Taste of America pop-up store – which took place in Brick Lane, London over two days, attracting more than 3,000 visitors. The store allowed people to sample Bud Light and get their hands on exclusive products for sale. A gum-ball machine dispensed random prize giveaways whilst an interactive vending machine asked guests to 'speak American' to win cans of Bud Light.

The Persuaders will also deliver an experiential UK tour for clothing brand Boden in March. Working with florist Wild & Bloom, Boden will take its latest floral collection of clothing to UK high streets.

In collaboration with agency US Creative, The Persuaders will deliver experiential work for online food delivery company Deliveroo.

Hearst Magazines has also appointed The Persuaders to carry out a tour of media agencies, which aims to celebrate the Hearst Magazines brand, rather than its individual brands.

Earlier this month, The Persuaders created a pop-up cupcake bakery experience for the launch of Juicy Couture's new fragrance.

Last week, Benefit Cosmetics announced plans for a UK Brow Mobile tour, which will also be delivered by The Persuaders.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger