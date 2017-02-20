Bud Light activates at NBA All-Star Weekend

American-style pale ale brand Bud Light brought its Bud Light Crew HQ experience to New Orleans for the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend, which ran from 17-19 February.

Bud Light took over the the historic French Quarter, and invited guests to experience a beer garden, retail, arcade, NBA player appearances and live music performances.

Visitors could enjoy performances from Mannie Fresh, alongside his musical allies Birdman, Jay Electronica, Curren$y, Hot 8 Brass Band, Zaytoven and more.

Bud Light Crew HQ aimed to celebrate the coming together of sports, music, food and culture. As well as live music and events, the space also hosted an NBA All-Star special of the web series Hot Ones, a hot wing eating contest that will see NBA players put in the 'hot' seat.

The brand also utilised the space for panel discussions with current and former NBA players, and opened a photo gallery featuring images of famous NBA friendship photos by basketball photographer Atiba Jefferson.

Bud Light also installed an on-site news studio, which highlighted friendship through in-house and on-the-street interviews with NBA stars, as well as entertainment personalities. The studio featured a living room set, inspired by watching the game at home with friends while enjoying Bud Light.



Alex Lambrecht, vice president Bud Light, said: "NBA culture is synonymous with friendships among players on and off of the court, but also among fans watching in the stands and at home. We felt it was the perfect place for Bud Light to activate our Famous Among Friends campaign. At Bud Light we consider ourselves to be a friend of the fan and we are excited to team up with our friends at the NBA to bring a unique experience to fans in New Orleans with Bud Light Crew HQ."

Mountain Dew also created a range of fan experiences for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Last month, it was announced that Müller Rice had appointed Ear To The Ground for the NBA Global Games London 2017.

