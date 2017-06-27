BT creates office in a phone box for 'Better Call Saul' launch

Media conglomerate BT is celebrating the UK debut of TV programme 'Better Call Saul' by creating an office for the show's main character in Saul, Gloucestershire.

BT TV has installed the office in a phone box in Saul – a small UK village with a population of 700. Better Call Saul, which will be making its UK debut on AMC on 27 June and will be available exclusively to BT customers, tells the story of how main character Jimmy McGill transforms into Saul Goodman, the infamous attorney from the show's well known sequel Breaking Bad.

The office can be found on Framilode Passage and is submerged within a roadside hedge, making it almost invisible from the street. Passers-by can see an office sign, featuring a number for them to call should they need legal advice, while office furniture such as waiting room chairs, filing cabinets and client files is placed either side of the phone box.

Jonathan Boseley, general manager of BT TV content, said: "We're delighted that Saul has decided to set up his UK office in Saul. We're hoping he makes an appearance at our iconic phone box, but if he doesn't we’ll just have to follow this quirky character on our screens from Tuesday on AMC, exclusive to BT customers."

More: Last month, Walt Disney Studios marked the launch of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge with an art installation featuring pirates emerging from the sea. In March, Universal Channel brought the famous Molly's Bar from television franchise Chicago to London for one night only.

