Bruichladdich Whisky to take part in immersive Burns Night celebration

Scotch whisky brand Bruichladdich is teaming up with Clerkenwell restaurant Bourne & Hollingsworth to host an immersive Burns Night celebration featuring cocktails and poetry recitals.

Taking place at on 25 January, the evening will include dining banquet-style and a traditional ceilidh. Proceedings will start with an original whisky cocktail in the cocktail bar, from a choice of five specially-created Burns night creations. Simply Whisky will be hosting a whisky tasting.

Guests will then be able to sample five of Scotland’s best whiskies, before sitting back and enjoying a lively rendition of Robert Burns' loving ode to whisky, Scotch Drink, delivered in a theatrical style. A Burns Supper will include a welcome reception with a traditional Scots piper, followed by a five-course feast created by executive chef Adam Gray.

The 'Burns Factor' will also give guests the opportunity to try their hand at reciting some of the poet's trickier verses. Diners will be able to pair their meal with a selection of premium whiskies selected and provided by Bruichladdich.

El Jimador hosted Day of the Dead festivities at Bourne & Hollingsworth in October. The venue also staged a showcase exploring the world of spirits and champagne, with brands including Macallan Whisky, Herradura Tequila and Ruinart Champagne.

