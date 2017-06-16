British Style Collective to feature retail showcase

British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show, in association with Alcatel, has announced a partnership with Liverpool BID Company, which aims to bring to life the retail and leisure offering in the city's BID area.

Liverpool BID Company is an independent, non-profit organisation, representing the interests of 1,500 businesses in Liverpool city centre, across two BID (Business Improvement District) areas - City Central BID (retail and leisure) and Commercial District BID.

Liverpool BID Company will sponsor the Expert Stage at British Style Collective, with the partnership looking to bring to life the dynamic independent and high street fashion, lifestyle and food destinations within the Liverpool BID areas, including Bold Street, Castle Street, Church Street, Cavern Quarter and Metquarter.

British Style Collective, alongside Liverpool BID Company will create three video edits to showcase the very different streets and the retailers within Liverpool BID. During the event, taking place from 7-9 July, the video edits will be shown on The Expert Stage at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre in both downtime and alongside the experts talking about these unique areas.

Hosted by model and presenter Annaliese Dayes, The Expert Stage will also welcome industry experts who will present live demonstrations and Q&As, blogger talks as well as interviews with top celebrities working in the fashion and beauty industry.

Jennina O'Neill, centre manager, Metquarter, said: "It is great news that Liverpool BID Company has joined up with the British Style Collective, which will not only drive huge numbers of people to the BID areas - Metquarter, Church Street, Bold Street, Cavern Quarter and Castle Street – but highlight the many incredible businesses we have here - from high street shops, independents and boutiques, to great restaurants. There really is something for everyone and visitors to British Style Collective are in for a real treat."

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID company, added: "British Style Collective represents an exciting new view on how Liverpool interacts with its high street fashion. Liverpool BID company are really excited to align with this historic fashion, beauty and lifestyle event, The Clothes Show, reinvented for its new Liverpool home - and in turn give our levy payers added value and an opportunity to be part of this fantastic celebration."

HemingwayDesign has joined forces with British Style Collective to debut Fine Tuned, a fashion event celebrating iconic styles from bygone eras while showcasing future trends. Condé Nast title Glamour announced a media partnership with British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show.

