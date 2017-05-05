British Style Collective to feature immersive fashion-themed experience

British Style Collective, presented by The Clothes Show in association with Alcatel, is inviting the future generation of creatives to step inside its Creative Hub, a fashion experience housed in four rooms.

Creative Hub is a one-day programme of educational sessions, designed to inspire, nurture and educate budding young talent from across the country. Taking place on 7 July in Liverpool’s historic Baltic Triangle, the Creative Hub will offer an immersive and experiential look at the future of fashion and wider creative industry. Visitors will be led through four ‘Imagination Rooms’, each dedicated to different aspects of the creative realm.

These include the 'Raw Catwalk', which will present collections from new design talent and graduates, as well as insights into what it takes to produce a catwalk show and 'Fashion Tech', which will explore the future of fashion by investigating technology as a fashionable contributor. The Creative Hub will also share a bespoke performance of film,fashion and dance in collaboration with Studio Yes and Studio 76 Performing ArtsCollege.

Other rooms will showcase 'Skill of Fashion', where visitors can discover the breadth of careers on offer, with first-hand stories and experiences shared by designers, high-street brands and independents on how they ymade it in the industry, while Rare School of Fashion will be showcasing installations from their end of year show, exhibiting students’ work in an inventive and individual style. The fourth room, 'Life Fashion Illustration Garden' will be hosted by Beautiful is_, a pioneering body image campaign and local illustrator Kitty Fuller. Students will experience a fashion illustration workshop using Studio 76 Performing Arts College dancers of all body shapes to explore - and open a discussion on - the perceptions of beauty.

Adding to the showcase, Graduate Fashion Week will bring its annual Gala Show to The Creative Hub’s Raw Catwalk, offering aspiring young designers a first-hand glimpse at the award-winning graduate collections of 2017 following their crowning the month prior.

Martyn Roberts, managing director of Graduate Fashion Week, said:"British Style Collective is a fantastic new initiative that Graduate Fashion Week is thrilled to be part of. Showing within The Creative Hub gives a younger audience an opportunity to see the amazing talent that is on offer by the universities and colleges across the UK during Graduate Fashion Week in June."

Liverpool John Moores University will also be joining the education line-up with a collection showcase and the chance to hear from their alumni. Set to further enhance the experience, industry experts, designers, influencers and young creatives will lead a series of creative talks, with the show’s education ambassador Professor Caryn Franklin.

The Creative Hub joins a whole host of citywide activities taking place in Liverpool from 7-9 July as part of British Style Collective in association with Alcatel.

Alcatel was announced as the main sponsor for the British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show in December. HemingwayDesign has joined forces with British Style Collective to debut Fine Tuned, a fashion event celebrating iconic styles from bygone eras while showcasing future trends.

