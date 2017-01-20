British Lion eggs to host 'Sunny Side Up' café

British Lion eggs is partnering with celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and television presenter Helen Skelton to launch a pop-up cafe showcasing the benefits of eggs.

The British Lion is the UK's most successful food safety mark. The Sunny Side up café will be open for one day on 25 January on Drury Lane in Covent Garden, London. It will feature a number of 'one-pot' egg recipes created specially for the pop-up, which aim to highlight the ease, versatility, speed and nutritional benefits of cooking with eggs.

The café aims to help counter the dreaded January blues by highlighting eggs as an affordable protein, giving your health, mood and wallet just the ‘pick me up’ it needs.

Rimmer said: "One-pot egg dishes are the ultimate go-to recipes for anyone wanting to make quick and healthy meals. Whether you’re a chef like me, or a novice in the kitchen, these recipes will have you feeding your friends and family like a pro and if that’s not a mood booster, I don’t know what is!"

The café will also offer masterclasses by the popular food blogger Mondo Mulia, sharing her tips to get the perfect egg Instagram shot.

For £3 a dish visitors can try any of Simon’s #onepoteggs, which include the lunchtime one-pot – rolled omelette slice; the healthy one-pot – no bread burritos; the family one-pot – egg and chorizo casserole and the quick one-pot – shakshuka with green salsa. All profits from the café will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

In August, Walkers Crisps launched an immersive experience housed within a pop-up cafe for crisp sandwich lovers and in July, soft drinks brand Ribena hosted a one-day pop-up colouring cafe in London.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.