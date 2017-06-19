British Land hosts 'Eats from the Street' summer tour

Property and investment company British Land will host a tour of street food events called 'Eats from the Street' at 11 locations during the summer.

British Land's programme kicked off at Gallagher, Cheltenham, and the two-day pop-up will continue to tour centres around the UK bringing up to 10 varieties of artisan vendors to customers.

The tour features British Land's Route Master bus, which includes a festival-themed event area, outdoor seating and music. This year marks the third year in a row that British Land has delivered Eats from the Street and figures from last year’s events showed a 41% increase in footfall during the event period.

British Land is using the tour to enhance the consumer experience and support the company's vision to create 'Places People Prefer'.

In April, British Land hosted an AR egg hunt game that aimed to target families during the Easter period.

