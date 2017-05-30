British Heart Foundation appoints Exposure

Exposure's brand experience team, Exposure X, has devised an experiential campaign for the British Heart Foundation which aims to form an emotional connection with the charity's supporters, helping them to understand how the research undertaken by the charity helps to save lives.

James Wallingford, director of Exposure X, said: "Heart Disease is very close to us as a team so when the brief came in we were incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with the charity. It was a very meaningful win for us. In our response, it was important that we showcased our passion for the charity, that we understood the impact of heart disease and how we could deliver an effective strategy for the charity that is brave and exciting to really help them stand out in any environment to engage with a new audience."

Kate Eggleshaw, innovation manager at British Heart Foundation, said: "We needed an agency that understood BHF’s DNA so that the creative execution effectively plays in to our broader strategy of shifing our relationship with supporters, focusing on emotional engagement and creating genuine value exchanges that bring our cause to life. The Exposure X team delivered a strategy and idea that stood out during the process, not only because there is brilliant creative at the heart, but because it provides the scale and ROI delivery potential we were looking for."

More: Earlier this year, Exposure worked with Dr Martens to open the brand's experiential store in Camden. Last week, Diageo appointed Verve to deliver the brand's sponsorship of the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.