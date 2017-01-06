British Army to use experiential for recruitment campaign

The British Army is launching a national recruitment campaign called 'This is Belonging', focused on inspiring more people to join.

Developed in partnership with agency Karmarama and Capita, this year's recruitment drive, called 'This is Belonging', launches tomorrow (7 January) and focuses on authentic human experiences, highlighting the unique bonds developed in Army life that help you face tough challenges and grow. The campaign centres on inspiring more people to belong to one of the most respected organisations in the world, and think about a job that will make a positive difference.

The activity will include nationwide experiential, alongside TV ads and online content, including a mobile-first online hub.

Major General Tim Hyams, the general officer commanding the Army's Recruiting and Training Division said, "Life in the British Army develops unique and lasting bonds of friendship. This sense of belonging is central to the opportunity we offer to those who wish to pursue a career in an organisation that makes a positive contribution to society."

Last January, the British Army launched a campaign to attract 16-24-year olds, which included a live campaign to encourage engagement with the organisation. The organisation has also used Oculus Rift for its recruitment drive.

