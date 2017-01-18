British Army stages events for recruitment campaign

The campaign calls on Brits to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up for adventure and travel opportunities, to achieve worthwhile things that are unthinkable on your own.

The first event kicked off this week (16 January) at Merrion Centre in Leeds, and is running until the 21 January. The British Army will visit a number of other cities up until 12 March. Following Leeds, events will take place in Cardiff, Cleveland, Nottingham, London - at The Telegraph Show, Manchester, Doncaster, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Liverpool, Plymouth and Glasgow. The events are being delivered by Capita alongside the British Army.

The events will combine a recruitment drive with a number of experiential elements taking place in certain cities. These will include a number of 'army-style' challenges including a river crossing challenge, a batak wall and leaderboard, a spider frame and a treadmill. Activations at Newcastle and Liverpool will also feature a smoothie bike and a video related to the Belong campaign will be featured in the background at some of the locations.

Last January, the British Army launched a campaign to attract 16-24-year olds, which included a live campaign to encourage engagement with the organisation. The organisation has also used Oculus Rift for its recruitment drive.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.