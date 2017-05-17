British Airways and Time Out to host Caribbean-themed supper club

The Taste of the Islands event, taking place on 25 May, will see Tanner Warehouse in Bermondsey transformed into a tropical paradise with palm trees and flowers, a steel band, a DJ pumping out reggae classics and a bar where guests can make their own personalised cocktail.

Caribbean food will also be a main feature, with the intimate supper club hosting four feasting tables showcasing local dishes from Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts and Tobago.E ach table’s menu will be different and prepared for just 24 diners and will feature classic dishes ranging from jerk chicken with rice and peas to crab and snapper pelau and rum-baked pineapple for dessert. On the night, there will also be a prize draw for one lucky person and a friend to win a trip to the Caribbean for two, courtesy of British Airways.





Time Out is staging a pop-up cinema over the summer, offering Londoners the chance to watch movies on the top deck of a boat as it cruises along the River Thames. In January, r um brand Bacardi entered into a one-year experiential collaboration with US electronic trio Major Lazer, based on their Caribbean heritage with the aim of creating 'The Sound of Rum' , based on their Caribbean heritage with the aim of creating 'The Sound of Rum' , offering Londoners the chance to watch movies on the top deck of a boat as it cruises along the River Thames. In January,



Comment below to let us know what you think. For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

