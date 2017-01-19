Brand Slam: Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon

Sweaty Betty
Event structure:
Sweaty Betty has partnered with the likes of Harrods, fitness gurus and organic drink brands as well as curating its own health and fitness-focused festival.
Social footprint:
@sweatybetty has 40.8k followers on Twitter, 134k on Instagram and 171,227 likes on Facebook.
Recent campaigns:
The brand staged a takeover at The Shard in 2015 for a high-intensity workshop as part of its Get Fit 4 Free Events, with a challenging three-part workout created exclusively for Sweaty Betty by personal trainer and running coach Annie Foulds, including 30 minutes of sprinting, 20 minutes of conditioning and 10 minutes of yoga.
Sweaty Betty was also one of several brands to host experiences at Harrods' Happy New You series last year (pictured above), an initiative that aimed to position Harrods as the ultimate health and beauty destination for customers looking to get fit and healthy for January.
Lululemon Athletica
Event structure:
Lululemon Athletica created a 'meditation' bus to celebrate the opening of its new European flagship store in London, and also hosted a launch party to mark the occasion.
The 'Meditation OM the Move' bus, which launched on 9 January and ran until 15 January, was situated on Conduit Street and invited busy Londoners inside for a dose of all-important relaxation. The brand's global ambassador Ryan Leier was onboard to lead a series of special meditation sessions, while Neat Nutrition, a health food brand founded by Lululemon ambassadors, provided nutritious snacks and drinks.
Verdict
Event says: Both brands are striving to bring a cutting edge to fitness events. With the number and type of events staged to mark the opening of its flagship store, Lululemon packs a bigger punch.
Comment below to let us know what you think.
For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.