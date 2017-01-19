Brand Slam: Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon

In this month's Brand Slam, we pitch the experiential marketing strategies of fitness brands Sweaty Betty and Lululemon Athletica against each other.

Sweaty Betty

Event structure:

Sweaty Betty has partnered with the likes of Harrods, fitness gurus and organic drink brands as well as curating its own health and fitness-focused festival.



Social footprint:

@sweatybetty has 40.8k followers on Twitter, 134k on Instagram and 171,227 likes on Facebook.



Recent campaigns:

The brand staged a takeover at The Shard in 2015 for a high-intensity workshop as part of its Get Fit 4 Free Events, with a challenging three-part workout created exclusively for Sweaty Betty by personal trainer and running coach Annie Foulds, including 30 minutes of sprinting, 20 minutes of conditioning and 10 minutes of yoga.

Sweaty Betty was also one of several brands to host experiences at Harrods' Happy New You series last year (pictured above), an initiative that aimed to position Harrods as the ultimate health and beauty destination for customers looking to get fit and healthy for January.

Latest campaign:





the launch of its inaugural Sweaty Betty Live, a one-day fitness-themed festival in Shoreditch. It featured a number of fitness sessions, including high intensity interval training, yoga and barre classes. These ran alongside inspirational talks, with attendees also able to sample nutritious dishes from some of London's top healthy eating establishments and receive complimentary pampering sessions. Visitors also had the chance to personalise a pair of leggings. This year, the brand is teaming up with organic birch water Tapped to host a pre-work, yoga class at its City store on 26 January. Sweaty Betty's most prolific campaign took place in September, with, a one-day fitness-themed festival in Shoreditch. It featured a number of fitness sessions, including high intensity interval training, yoga and barre classes. These ran alongside inspirational talks, with attendees also able to sample nutritious dishes from some of London's top healthy eating establishments and receive complimentary pampering sessions. Visitors also had the chance to personalise a pair of leggings. This year, the brand is teaming up with organic birch water Tapped to host a pre-work, yoga class at its City store on 26 January.

Lululemon Athletica

Event structure:

Experiential events are overseen by Lindsay Claydon, director of brand and community for Lululemon in Europe and her team, and the brand works closely with Red Lion PR across its events.





Social footprint:





@lululemonuk has 17.7k followers on Twitter, 53.7k on Instagram and 16,795 likes on Facebook.





Recent campaigns:





Africa Yoga Project, which aims to share yoga, create jobs and build communities. In December, it also hosted a series of morning yoga classes at Dalloway Terrace in Covent Garden, against a Christmas-themed backdrop. The Canadian athletic apparel retailer hosted a yoga-themed event in October last year as part of the, which aims to share yoga, create jobs and build communities. In December,in Covent Garden, against a Christmas-themed backdrop.





Latest campaign:

Lululemon Athletica created a 'meditation' bus to celebrate the opening of its new European flagship store in London, and also hosted a launch party to mark the occasion.

The 'Meditation OM the Move' bus, which launched on 9 January and ran until 15 January, was situated on Conduit Street and invited busy Londoners inside for a dose of all-important relaxation. The brand's global ambassador Ryan Leier was onboard to lead a series of special meditation sessions, while Neat Nutrition, a health food brand founded by Lululemon ambassadors, provided nutritious snacks and drinks.

Verdict

Event says: Both brands are striving to bring a cutting edge to fitness events. With the number and type of events staged to mark the opening of its flagship store, Lululemon packs a bigger punch.

