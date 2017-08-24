Brand Slam: Fever-Tree vs S.Pellegrino

Fever-Tree
Event structure
The tonic water brand has worked with agencies including Muster on its activations, as well as partnering with sporting events such as Cowes Week and drink-themed festivals.
Social footprint
@FeverTreeMixers has 21.8k followers on Twitter, while @fevertree_uk has 49.5k followers on Instagram; there are just under 40,000 likes on Facebook.
Recent campaigns
Fever-Tree returned to the Manchester Food and Drink Festival for a second year last September, staging a specially-built 'Gin Garden'. The structure was housed at the Festival Hub on Albert Square for the duration of the event and aimed to be a city-centre oasis, created as a haven to true gin appreciation. Inside the garden, Fever-Tree hosted the 'ultimate G&T bar', which served up a selection of gins paired with its range of tonic waters and a selection of garnishes, allowing festival-goers to create their very own, bespoke 'ultimate gin & tonic'. Fever-Tree also hosted a pop up at Cowes Week in 2016, hosting a gin and tonic bar featuring the brand's new aromatic tonic water.
Latest campaign
San Pellegrino
Event structure
Nestle Waters brand S.Pellegrino has worked with a range of partners to stage events, such as Michelin-starred chefs, summer festivals and retailers.
Social footprint
@SanPellegrinoUK has 1,535 followers, while its Instagram account @Sanpellegrino_official has 31.8k followers; its Facebook page has 562,564 likes.
Recent campaigns
Last August, the brand served cocktails to festival-goers at Wilderness from a pop-up bar, in celebration of southern Italy. The ‘Piazzetta Di Sanpellegrino’ bar served cocktails made with San Pellegrino beverages in an alfresco garden setting. The brand also hosted an ‘aperitivo hour’ for one hour each day, treating guests to pre-banquet cocktails, complementary rustic food platters and the chance to socialise before attending the Wilderness feasts, banquets and chefs tables. Earlier in 2016, S.Pellegrino staged its Young Chef competition, which comprised a number of live cooking events. It marked the second year that S.Pellegrino has hosted the international project to seek out the world’s best chef aged 30 and under. The inaugural event saw more than 3,000 applications submitted, with the live final held in Milan in partnership with Vogue Italia.
Latest campaign
S.Pellegrino launched its 'Itineraries of Taste' dining experience in July in London. The dining experience, which is taking place every Tuesday from 18 July to 8 August at Harvey Nichols' Fifth Floor Terrace, invites guests to explore their tastebuds with a four course menu cooked by critically acclaimed chefs, including Chris Denney, Lee Westcott and Marianne Lamb Cocktails made with S.Pellegrino are also on offer for diners.
VerdictEvent says:
Both brands have elevated the status of sparkling and tonic water, by showcasing innovative activations including cocktail pairings and food and drink experiences. Fever-Tree, however, has taken this one step further with its take on an escape-themed game, offering consumers an original way to interact with the brand.
For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.
Comment below to let us know what you think.