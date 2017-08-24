Brand Slam: Fever-Tree vs S.Pellegrino

We pitch the experiential activity of water brands Fever-Tree and S.Pellegrino against each other.

Fever-Tree

Event structure

The tonic water brand has worked with agencies including Muster on its activations, as well as partnering with sporting events such as Cowes Week and drink-themed festivals.

Social footprint

@FeverTreeMixers has 21.8k followers on Twitter, while @fevertree_uk has 49.5k followers on Instagram; there are just under 40,000 likes on Facebook.

Recent campaigns

Fever-Tree returned to the Manchester Food and Drink Festival for a second year last September, staging a specially-built 'Gin Garden'. The structure was housed at the Festival Hub on Albert Square for the duration of the event and aimed to be a city-centre oasis, created as a haven to true gin appreciation. Inside the garden, Fever-Tree hosted the 'ultimate G&T bar', which served up a selection of gins paired with its range of tonic waters and a selection of garnishes, allowing festival-goers to create their very own, bespoke 'ultimate gin & tonic'. Fever-Tree also hosted a pop up at Cowes Week in 2016, hosting a gin and tonic bar featuring the brand's new aromatic tonic water.



Latest campaign

The brand staged an escape room game at Imbibe Live in early July to mark the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers. The game aimed to immerse guests in the brand's history, and was played against the clock aiming to inspire, entertain and educate participants. Those taking part were asked to complete a number of tasks, which requires them to taste, smell and recognise Fever-Tree's dark mixers before going onto complete a final puzzle to escape the game and claim victory. The experience will be repeated at this year's London Cocktail Week, taking place in October.