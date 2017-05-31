Brand Slam: Easyjet vs Air New Zealand

In this month's Brand Slam we pitch the experiential marketing strategies of airlines Easyjet and Air New Zealand against each other.

Event structure

For its latest French-themed immersive theatre campaign, Easyjet worked with agency The Department. The airline brand has also partnered with Unicef and the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions.

Social footprint

@easyjet has 410k followers, while its Facebook page has more than 1.3m likes; there are 160k followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

Last October, a three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) activation from Unicef to highlight the plight of polio was shown to passengers on board an Easyjet flight from London to Portugal. The futuristic inflight entertainment was launched exclusively to Easyjet passengers to mark World Polio Day. In the same month, Easyjet installed a mysterious plane door in London, in a bid to inspire people to travel. Through the door, 'located' at Shoreditch's N&C Showrooms, an installation provided a show-stopping, immersive experience designed to entice people with thoughts of travel.

Latest campaign

Easyjet staged an immersive theatre experience earlier this month, which transported guests to the Côte d'Azur in southeastern France. The 'Un Voyage sur la Côte d'Azur' experience used theatrical elements inspired by Hollywood classics such as 'To Catch A Thief', as well as more recent films like 'La La Land'. Guests were taken on a sensorial journey as they explored the sights, sounds and love stories of France’s most glamorous jet-set destination.

Air New Zealand

Event structure

Air New Zealand most recently worked with agency MKTG on its 'This Is How We Fly' activation and has also partnered with the All Blacks for rugby-themed activations.

Social footprint

@airnzuk has 26.5k followers, while its Facebook page has more than 1.4m likes. On Instagram, there are 236k followers.

Recent campaigns

In 2015, Air New Zealand encouraged rugby fans to snap photos of themselves with their very own 'squad' during the Rugby World Cup for a chance to win a trip to New Zealand. To take part consumers could either pay a visit to the airline’s #Squad van, which toured the UK, or capture their own photograph. The airline also created a specially-designed Hobbit-themed plane to transport the cast of the Hobbit film from London to New Zealand for the film's premiere.

Latest campaign

Air New Zealand hosted its inflight pop-up 'This Is How We Fly' on 25-26 April, aiming to give guests a taste of the on-board experience. The two-storey pop-up allowed guests to try out Air New Zealand's Business Premier seats, which come with a memory foam mattress, duvet and pillows. Also available to experience was the Economy Skycouch, which is targeted at couples wanting to spread out or parents who need a play area for the kids. The pop-up also served the brand's airline food, aiming to change the perception that food served on board flights is always bad.

Verdict

Event says

Easyjet's playful approach to activations is refreshing; its latest theatre-based campaign was in keeping with this but it also pushed the brand's experiential creativity to a new level.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.