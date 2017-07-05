Brand Experience Report 2017: Five key stats

Event spoke to 150 opinion formers within the brand experience industry across the past two months to identify the key trends and challenges and created an expanded table of the largest agencies in terms of experiential billings, based on the information given by respondents.
Here are seven key stats to whet your appetite:
1. 14% of agencies identified political uncertainty as the biggest challenge facing their business
2. 42% of agencies saw budgets increase in 2016
3. £8m was the largest annual experiential budget for a client last year
4. 80% of agencies increased their headcount in 2016
5. 79% of agencies expect profits to increase year-on-year in 2017
Other highlights of the report include:
-
Adland sweeps in – Why major ad agencies are turning their focus towards experiential, and what it means for the industry
-
Brexit – How have agencies been affected? Plus global trends.
-
Measure for measure – Can measurement ever be standardised?
-
Interviews with brand managers from LG, San Miguel, Jameson, Lululemon, Time Out, Volvo and The Economist on their experiential strategies.
-
Pitching and payment - key trends and challenges
-
Case studies from Easyjet, Vodafone, Alpro, Whole Earth, Bloom & Wild and Boden and Wallpaper
-
Campaigns of the future – Six industry experts predict the future of experiential
