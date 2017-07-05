Brand Experience Report 2017: Five key stats

Five key results from Event's third annual Brand Experience Report 2017, which explores the biggest trends, challenges and future outlook of the industry.

Event spoke to 150 opinion formers within the brand experience industry across the past two months to identify the key trends and challenges and created an expanded table of the largest agencies in terms of experiential billings, based on the information given by respondents.

Here are seven key stats to whet your appetite:

1. 14% of agencies identified political uncertainty as the biggest challenge facing their business

2. 42% of agencies saw budgets increase in 2016

3. £8m was the largest annual experiential budget for a client last year

4. 80% of agencies increased their headcount in 2016

5. 79% of agencies expect profits to increase year-on-year in 2017

Full the full stats overview, subscribers can read more here: Brand Experience Report 2017: Stats overview.

View the full Brand Experience Report 2017 here, plus the top 45 agencies list.

Other highlights of the report include:

