Brand Events to revive Olympia Motor Show in 2018

Events agency Brand Events has announced that it will be reviving the Olympia Motor Show in July 2018, giving the show a contemporary twist.

The agency has been responsible for other car-themed events such as Top Gear Live, CarFest Festivals for BBC Children in Need and the Fast & Furious Live tour, which will kick off in January next year. Brand Events is now set to bring back the Olympia Motor Show in July 2018.

Promising to deliver a contemporary twist to the event, Brand Events says it will stage though-provoking displays, dynamic parades and a tribute to previous motor shows.

Bas Bungish, the show's director, said: "The last motor show took place at Olympia over 80 years ago, and a return to this prestigious venue with a dedicated showcase to the motor car in such an important part of London, is long overdue. This event will feature the most desirable performance, luxury and hi-tech vehicles from the past, present and future. Major motor manufacturers, specialist and classic car dealers will all come together to meet London’s discerning car buying audience."

