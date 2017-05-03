Brand & Deliver appoints new MD

Lawrence, who is a member of Brand & Deliver's (B&D) board, became director of events in 2015 after joining the agency as an account director in 2010.

Founder Ben Gallop will remain as chief executive officer, handing over responsibility for the day-to-day running of the agency to Lawrence. In her new role, she will also oversee all project delivery, client relationships and operational aspects of the agency.

During her time at B&D, Lawrence has played a leading role in growing the agency, increasing turnover by 65% in the last 12 months and securing contracts with LG and Three.

Lawrence said: "From my early days as a freelance production manager when B&D were my client, to an incredible seven years working my way through the ranks, B&D has been in my blood for a long time now. I love the agency, from the creativity of its staff to its inspirational leadership and I’m honoured to be working alongside Ben to steer us through this next phase of growth."

Gallop added: "Hayley is one in a million. I can’t put a figure on the value she has brought to the agency through her incredible work ethic, her creative spark and her straight-talking approach. I know she will do a fantastic job running B&D, allowing me to focus on the strategic direction of the agency alongside other projects."

In December, mobile provider Three has renewed its events contract with B&D, and unveiled a Snapchat-based activation as part of the new partnership.

