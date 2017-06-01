Bosch to embark on smart living roadshow

The Bosch Group is to launch a four-month roadshow showcasing the concept of smart living.

The brand has teamed up with Event Marketing Solutions (EMS) to stage the tour, which aims to offer consumers the chance to experience a smarter way of living. Bosch will be bringing together four of its main business areas for the first time – Bosch Home Appliances, Power Tools, Worcester Bosch and Smart Homes – and they will work together to promote the brand’s integrated solutions for sustainable living.

Guests will get to experience a fully connected home that utilises the latest sensors, software and services technology. The campaign aims to showcase Bosch's desire to make life easier for its consumers.

Visitors will be able to test out interactive displays and take part in hands-on demonstrations which aim to illustrate the workings of a smart home. They will be able to experience connected kitchen appliances with remote access, intelligent heating and connected home security solutions. The exhibition will also feature a make-shift garden, where guests will be able to try the Bosch Indego robotic lawn mower and Bosch powered eBikes.

Launching in June, the Bosch Smart Living Tour will visit events such as The Great British Food Festival, Royal Welsh Show and Bristol Balloon Fiesta. The brand will wrap up the roadshow in September.

Earlier this month, Bosch delivered a giant 3D dishwasher installation on London's Southbank to mark the launch of its new PerfectDry dishwasher. In March the brand unveiled a 3D advertising campaign at Piccadilly Circus underground station promoting its i-DOS washing machines.

