Bompas & Parr to stage Sausage Séance

Culinary architects Bompas & Parr are staging what is claimed to be the world's first Sausage Séance, exploring what happens when the art of 'sausaging' collides with the supernatural.

Bompas & Parr is inviting guests to a sausage-making masterclass, which will be followed by a a spirit-summoning workshop. The event is designed to celebrate the joys of encased meats, and will take place on 15 August at a mysterious temple under The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities in East London.

The sausage séance promises to be a multi-sensory experience rooted in the occult and supernatural, and culminating in a Sausage Feast to honour the spirits. On arrival, guests will be given a welcome drink, distilled with herbs known for their clairvoyance enhancing effects to heighten their supernatural experience. During the masterclass, participants will create four unique elemental sausages using traditional meat grinders and archaic machinery, before being led into the dark and silent séance chamber underneath the museum.

Enigmatic hosts will be onsite to protect guests from negative spirits, as they sit around the Ouija board and discover strange and mysterious messages from the spirits. The meat-based Ouija board has been designed and illustrated specially for the occasion by artist Emma Rios.

After the séance, guests will be able to sit down and enjoy they're meat creations tcreated from the masterclass.

Harry Parr, director of Bompas & Parr, said: "At Bompas & Parr we have always been fascinated by sausages, and their power to stimulate a powerful response. For one night only we’ll be using the occult lore I picked up from my coven to sausage around with the supernatural. Come be the wurst you can be."

Sam Bompas, director of Bompas & Parr said: "There is an old Austrian saying that I’d like to invoke, ‘Everything in life has an end, except for a sausage which has two.’ Though the saying has been useful in countless scenarios, this is the first time we’ll be using sausages to delve into the unknown. That said, food has been used to foresee the future since the dawn of time – think of ovomancy, tasseography or haruspicy. At last you will be able to look deep into your sausage and find meaning."

