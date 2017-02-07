Bompas & Parr creates meat bouquets for Valentine's Day

Agency Bompas & Parr is asking customers to pen love letters in order to win one of five limited edition meat bouquets, which will be delivered to their homes.

Those interested in winning one of the five meat bouquets are being asked to write a love letter describing who the bouquet is for, why they would appreciate it and how it would make their Valentine's Day.

The bouquets have been inspired by Victorian chef Alexis Soyer, who created the Bougeut de Gibier; a ten-foot high arrangement of laurels and other evergreens, topped with a cornucopia featuring golden plover, wild ducks, grouse, woodcock, partridge, teal, snipe and wild rabbit. Soyer presented his creation to the King and Queen of France who were so pleased with it (or so the modest Soyer reports in his Gastronomic Regenerator) that they intended to have a similar bouquet carved in wood to ornament the grand sideboard of the palace's banqueting hall.

Bompas & Parr has created its own version of the bouquets using a selection of hung grouse and pheasant, which has been dressed with fragrant and complimentary botanicals.

In addition, each bouquet comes with an alcoholic 'love potion', which can be sampled from carnivorous pitcher plan vessels. The potion is made from an exclusive game-distilled spirit, as well as a mysterious aphrodisiac designed to heighten the Valentine's Day experience.

Winners will be able to enjoy the unique creations as a showpiece in their homes before transforming them into a romantic meal for two.