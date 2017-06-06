Bombay Sapphire brings back 'The Grand Journey' dining experience

Gin brand Bombay Sapphire will bring back its immersive cocktail and dining experience, 'The Grand Journey', in collaboration with Michelin star chef Tom Sellers.

Guests will be taken on a journey detailing the stories, myths and provenance behind the ten botanicals used in Bombay Sapphire. The experience debuted last year, and is returning this year from 17-13 July at the Banking Hall in London with the new addition of Tom Sellers, who will be treating guests to his Michelin star cuisine.

Visitors will jump on board the Laverstoke Express, and will journey through places including Java, Ghana and Tuscany, exploring how the botanicals from each location are blended together to make Bombay Sapphire gin.

Through bespoke cocktails and creative technology, guests will embark on the same travels undertaken by Ivan Tonutti, Bombay Sapphire's master of botanicals, as he hunts to source the world’s finest botanicals.

Tom Sellers will aim to elevate this year's experience with his dishes, which will be inspired by the individual botanicals found in Bombay Sapphire. Each dish will compliment the gin-based cocktails served throughout the event.

More: Star of Bombay hosted a 'Slow Artistry' dining experience in March, showcasing the slow process of distilling gin. Last month, Tanqueray launched a Gin Train from London Victoria Station, taking passengers on a scenic tour of the English countryside.

