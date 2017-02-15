Boden and Deliveroo among new wins for The Persuaders

Agency The Persuaders has secured new business with Boden, Deliveroo and Hearst Magazines.

In collaboration with agency US Creative, The Persuaders will deliver experiential work for online food delivery company Deliveroo, which will involve taking a mobile cocktail bar to offices to promote its services.

The Persuaders will deliver an experiential UK tour for clothing brand Boden in March. Working with florist Wild & Bloom, Boden will take its latest floral collection of clothing to UK high streets.

Hearst Magazines has also appointed The Persuaders to carry out a tour of media agencies, which aims to celebrate the Hearst Magazines brand, rather than its individual brands.

Earlier this month, The Persuaders created a pop-up cupcake bakery experience for the launch of Juicy Couture's new fragrance.

Last week, Benefit Cosmetics announced plans for a UK Brow Mobile tour, which will also be delivered by The Persuaders.

