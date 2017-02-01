BMWi and Selfridges stage drive experience

BMWi is partnering with Selfridges to showcase sustainable mobility, part of the store's 'Material World' campaign, educating consumers on how people can work together for a more sustainable future in retail.

The electric vehicle brand is offering complimentary driving experiences for Selfridges' customers. The initiative, which launched earlier this week (31 January), and runs until 9 April, is offering customers the choice to be chauffeured, free of charge, to or from the Selfridges’ flagship store on Oxford Street and the Selfridges Manchester Exchange Square store, or have the exciting option to get behind the wheel to experience the all-electric BMW i3, a locally emission-free car for city driving that is sustainably designed throughout.

The experience is being delivered by agency TRO, which has also created an in-store activation in the Technology Hall on the lower ground flood of Selfridges Oxford Street, with a bespoke digital installation, providing shoppers with information about electric cars and the BMWi range.

Rachael Carless, events manager at BMW Group said: "We are delighted to be on board with such a fantastic campaign championing innovation in sustainable fashion. Inspiring design and sustainable mobility are at the core of what BMWi exemplifies and we regard the partnership as a rich opportunity for BMWi to create an attractive driving experience for our target audience." Tara Allen-Muncey, BMW account director at TRO added: "The partnership offers fantastic brand synergy and we’re looking forward to a successful activation providing both a unique experience and a beneficial service to Selfridges customer base." BMW is collaborating with Tate Modern to stage the BMW Tate Live Exhibition, Ten Days Six Nights, which is taking place in March. The brand is also rolling out a pilot programme using augmented reality, enabling customers to explore their ideal BMW i3 or i8 model as a real-size, interactive visualization. Comment below to let us know what you think. For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.



