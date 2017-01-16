BMW partners with Tate to stage immersive exhibition

Tate Modern and BMW have collaborated to stage the first BMW Tate Live Exhibition, Ten Days Six Nights.

The exhibition, which will take place in the Tanks in the Tate Modern, marks a new departure in the concept of the art exhibition: an experience of art that unfolds through time. It will combine installation, performance, film, video, sound and talks, taking place from 24 March to 2 April.

A group of artists have been invited to create installations that act as a host or stage for other artists and viewers. Installations will range from a plant-filled salon to a cloud of artificial mist. In the evening, the installations will be further animated by a range of emerging and established artists from around the world.

As opposed to the traditional white cube gallery spaces, the artists will be able to make use of the raw, industrial character of the Tanks – large subterranean concrete containers originally built to hold the fuel for Bankside Power Station. Four newly commissioned works by Wu Tsang and Fred Moten, Fujiko Nakaya, Isabel Lewis, CAMP, will exist as installations and spring-boards for six evenings. Other artists include: Carlos Casas, Ian Cheng, Lygia Lewis, Phill Niblock, Daïchi Saïto and Lorenzo Senni, whose live performances will span film, music and dance.

Dr Nicolas Peter, senior vice eresident Region Europe, BMW Group, said: "For almost 50 years, the BMW Group has been involved in culture, always aiming for partnerships fore-fronting developments in the art world. We are proud to continue working with Tate to keep pushing boundaries and enabling the museum experience of the future, while respecting creative freedom and curatorial integrity."

In 2016, BMW staged an activation featuring a time capsule showcasing models from the past and the future, at historic motor race meeting Goodwood Revival. The brand also staged the BMW Group Future exhibition at London's Roundhouse.

