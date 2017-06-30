BMW delivers 'Luxe' experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Automotive brand BMW has worked with experiential agency TRO to deliver an activation at Goodwood Festival of speed, which runs until 2 July.

BMW is aiming to create a premium experience for guests at the festival, and has created a four tiered structure including a roof garden boasting the best possible views of the festival and its focus point, the Hill Climb.

Guests are able to take part in a sensory experience capturing their emotive responses to the M4 exhaust in the form of a gif, which is then turned into flipbook. The stand also includes an M gaming station, and offers

complimentary embossing personalisation with the purchase of a key ring.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to place miniature BMW products on touch screen table tops, which subsequently ‘come to life’, with product information. Consumers can also request brochures and test drives, as well as place an order for a vehicle.

TRO has also worked with the brand to deliver an experience in the Stable Yard, which will see the BMW Concept 8 Series on display. The BMW Moving Motor Show will give guests the chance to drive up the renowned Hill Climb.

More: Honda, Renault and Vauxhall are also activating at Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from 29 June - 2 July.

Behind the brand: Renault

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.