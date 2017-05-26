BMW creates immersive experience at PGA Championship 2017

Automotive brand BMW has worked with experiential agency TRO to create the 'BMW Championship Village' at the BMW PGA Championship 2017.

The experience launched yesterday (25 March), and invites guests to experience a luxury bar, garden, BMW Owners’ Lounge and activities area. The activation also features a product showcase, with TRO having integrated BMW products into the overall village experience, allowing the audience to engage with the brand at their own pace.

Alongside the brand's products, visitors can enjoy interactive displays and experiences, which include activities such as an al fresco games area, virtual reality experiences and golf pods. Twitter competitions are also being run. The activation will remain open until 28 May.

Rachael Carless, event manager at BMW, said: "As a brand, we work to set the bar ever higher with the experience that we create at the BMW PGA Championship. It is important for us to be relevant to the golf-loving audience, to ensure we create activity that resonates and is memorable. This year we are particularly proud of the immersive experience we’re providing for visitors. Each car showcase offers a unique experience, tailored for different audiences."

Tara Allen-Muncey, BMW account director at TRO, said: "It is really exciting to see the vision we have been working on come alive. Our aim is to evolve the BMW Championship Village year-on-year, ensuring we continue to push production boundaries and surpass visitor expectations."

Earlier this month, TRO Retail brought its 'TRO Boutique' to London's Retail Design Expo. In March, BMW teamed up with Tate Modern to stage the first BMW Tate Live Exhibition, Ten Days Six Nights.

