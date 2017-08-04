Bluewater launches summer of experiences

Landsec-owned shopping centre Bluewater has announced a summer focus on family orientated activities to give guests a memorable day out during the school holidays.

Bluewater's summer of experiences will include The Beach at Bluewater, which will be open until 3 September and brings the seaside to the heart of the shopping centre. Guests can enjoy sandcastle building, deckchairs, a giant paddling pool, splash pool and delicious sea-side inspired treats. In addition, a range of rides will be on offer, including a carousel, helter skelter and bumper cars, as well as beach bouncers, a rollercoaster and zorb-style water balls.

Other experiential highlights will include the Gromit Character Trail, which takes guests on a journey to see twelve giant colourful Gromit sculptures that have been unveiled in Bluewater's malls. Shoppers will also be able to follow Bluewater's Nature Trail, which will showcase the lakes and parkland surrounding the centre. Families can take part in Nature Fun Days, which will involve falconry displays, face painting, balloon modelling and nature-inspired crafts.

Robert Goodman, general manager at Bluewater, said: "The exceptional range of family activities on offer this summer provide additional reasons to visit and enjoy Bluewater. Our extensive lakes and parkland are a genuine point of difference and, complemented by the Beach at Bluewater, we have a unique day out offer that is unrivalled across the region."

More: In June, Shepherd Neame launched an experiential pop-up at Bluewater shopping centre in a bid to further showcase its brand. In May, Missguided announced that Bluewater would be the location for its second experiential store.

