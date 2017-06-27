Blue Cross to host series of immersive theatre productions

The plays have been commissioned by Blue Cross and are due to kick off tomorrow (28 June). Each play will focus on a different historical figure, and will ask the question – what would've happened if key figures who changed the course of history hadn't been 'pet people'?

Blue Cross believes that the answer to that question might shock audience members, as they watch performances focusing on Winston Churchill, Florence Nightingale, Andy Warhol, Albert Einstein and Freddie Mercury and witness each person's relationship with their respective pets.

Performances will take place on a distinctive blue bench in Russell Square and are free for the public to join at any point. The plots of the plays will focus on extraordinary lives of the historical figures and how their lives were changed by their pets.

From 28 June to 2 July, a new character will occupy the Blue Cross blue bench, ready to strike up a conversation with passers-by who sit down beside them. The performances will kick off with Andy Warhol: Pups Of Pop Art, before moving on to Florence Nightingale: How My Path Was Lit, Freddie Mercury: Delilah - My Queen, Albert Einstein: Pet Theories and finishing with Winston Churchill: The PM And The Poodles.

Blue Cross created a pop-up estate agents for cats in April, selling properties specifically designed for feline tenants. The charity staged a 'Work Out Like A Dog' bootcamp in January, raising awareness of the importance of exercise to a dog's health and happiness.

