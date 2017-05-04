Blu partners with Ministry of Sound in marketing strategy

Vaping brand Blu has partnered with London club Ministry of Sound as part of a new strategy that will expose the brand to dance music enthusiasts.

Blu's partnership has been negotiated and managed by creative shopper agency Whynot! thinkpeople, and aims to revolutionise the choice between smoking and vaping at Ministry of Sound. From now until April 2018, clubbers are able to purchase and sample Blu products at the dance venue from both indoor and outdoor bars, as well as from the Ministry of Sound official merchandise shop.

The Blu branding is on show at each club night in high footfall areas, exposing the brand to 1,500 clubbers. The large terrace outside the club has been turned blue and features bold branding, light projections and a Blu light installation. Inside the club, Blu's footprint is displayed and a monthly brand ambassador

initiative will give smokers and vapers the chance to try Blu products and find out more about vaping.

Ministry of Sound director of brand and events, Andrew Akuffo, said: "As London’s number one destination for dance music fans, we’re always striving to give our audience experiences beyond just the music, so partnering with one of the leading vaping brands to continue to evolve our offering, is an exciting step for us."

Jennifer Roberts, VP of customer marketing at Blu UK, added: "Whynot! have been instrumental in developing strong partnerships and an experiential campaign for Blu that creates positive brand experiences and great conversations with our target consumers. We are looking forward to a summer of exciting activations and partnerships that the team at Whynot! are developing on our behalf."

The partnership between Blu and Ministry of Sound kicks off a summer of consumer activations linked to key music events and outlets.

In January, Blu hosted cigarette amnesty pop-ups in London, Birmingham and Manchester which encouraged visitors to shred their cigarettes in a branded shredder. In October, the brand staged a date-themed activation at Westfield London.

register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins . For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download,