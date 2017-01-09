Blog: CES 2017 - Weekend highlights

The first thing that jumped out at Tech West at the Venetian (after those incredible Renaissance-style hallways) was the prevalence of wearable, smart home and health tech. Compared to even a couple of years ago these areas have grown more than ever. Perhaps that’s unsurprising given how successful each field has been.

What was a little more surprising was how prominent fashion and beauty tech has become. Always one to spot a handbag at 100 paces, the The Mighty Purse caught my eye. A fash-tech product (Yep, that’s what it’s being called), the MightyPurse range is beautifully crafted in genuine leather and offered in a variety of designs and colours. Produced by HButler, the product is the chic way to charge your mobile phone, using a lightweight rechargeable battery and micro USB with built in cables. Keeping my phone charged whilst on an event is still sometimes a logistical nightmare, and I carry a charger with me ‘just in case’. For me, this product will be invaluable in the future, taking away the fear of the battering low beep when you really need to make that phone call.





Every event organiser has had the pleasure of worrying about the weather when planning an outdoor event, which is why I was so impressed by the Sunflower by ShadeCraft. Its an autonomous robotic shade that tracks the sun and it has oodles of tech built into it. Its designed to keep you comfortable no matter what the weather. It won't be available until 2018 but will be solar powered, feature wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in security camera and integrated lighting. It’s a great design and has the added feature of a USB connection so you can charge your accessories.





Finally, I took myself over to Eureka Park, a dedicated area that provides startups with a unique exhibiting opportunity to launch a new product, service or idea. I stumbled across a huge crowd of people around one particular stand with everyone taking pictures. That stand was Kino-mo, hosted by a company that specialises in high tech smart visual technologies. The new hologram, Kino-mo displays high resolution 3D visuals that float in mid-air simultaneously. Content is uploaded wirelessly and the devices are networked and controlled remotely. This technology has removed the need for costly holograms that involve time-consuming installations. The product is a great way to visually display brand messages, logos or add to experiential activity or events to enhance the experience and showcase visually exciting content. The possibilities for events are as broad as they are exciting.





CES is one of those exhibitions where you always leave wishing you could have seen more but this small snapshot of the tech people are making has made me really excited for the future of events.

