Blackjack promotes Andy DeVito to head of experiential

DeVito replaces Ian Priestman, who has left Blackjack Promotions to become operations director of Sense New York.

DeVito previously joined Blackjack in 2010, leaving four years later, but he returned last summer to focus on the integration of creative, design, planning and logistics, along with the agency’s staffing service.

In his new role as head of experiential, DeVito will continue to oversee this work, while also managing Blackjack’s experiential operation.

Fiona Tindall, who joined the agency in August, has also been promoted to the newly-created role of head of domestic retail.

Sally Alington, managing director of Blackjack Promotions, said: "I’m delighted to be able to acknowledge Andy and Fiona for their fine work since joining Blackjack. The appointments show the depth of talent we enjoy across the business. I wish them both every success in their new roles."

In October, Blackjack created a luxury-themed experience for a Michael Kors perfume launch in Birmimgham.

