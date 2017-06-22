Bill's launches 'Summer of Music' programme

Restaurant chain Bill's is launching its Summer of Music programme, which will invite guests to a series of outdoor gigs.

The gigs will take place at Bill's restaurants where guests can enjoy seasonal dishes and cocktails while watching musical performances from up-and-coming local artists.

Kicking off on 28 June in Kingston, the first event will see Brit Award-nominated NAO take to the stage, as well as alternative pop singer Jones.

Performances will take place at Bill's restaurants in Reading, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool and Lewes. The final gig will take place on 24 August.

Bill Collison, founder of Bill's, said: "I’ve always been a big music fan and can’t wait to introduce our customers to some exciting artists from around the country. Bill’s has always been about bringing people together and being an ideal place for all social occasions. Bill’s Summer of Music will only add to that."

More: Belvedere launched its Sunset Sessions in May, in a bid to showcase grassroots musical talent. In April, Bushmills staged a nationwide music tour, featuring established bands as well as rising talent.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.