Bic launches 'Write and Shine' competition

To celebrate the the UK festival season, stationery brand Bic has launched a 'Write and Shine' competition that aims to find an unknown songwriter and help them take the next step in their career.

Bic has joined forces with YouTuber and TV presenter Bethan Leadley for 'Write and Shine' and, to enter the competition, participants must record a video of themselves performing or reading the lyrics to their original song. The deadline for entries is 16 July, and a panel will choose the top four songs, which will then be put to a public vote on Bic's Facebook page from 4-18 August.

The winner will be taken on a week filled with musical experiences from 21-17 August, where they will get to go behind the scenes of the music industry and meet producers, songwriters and musicians in a recording studio. They will also have the chance to join Leadley at The Big Feastival, and perform on the festival's main stage.

Bic will be releasing a short film of the experience via Leadley's YouTube channel, alongside the professionally produced single from the competition winner.

