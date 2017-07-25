Betsafe appoints Fuse for sports partnerships

Fuse has been working with Betsafe since 2016 and has just announced an extension of their relationship which will see the agency work across the brand's full portfolio of properties over the next 12 months to deliver partnership activation and brand experiences.

Betsafe has several partnership arrangements with clubs, broadcasters, rights holders and individuals. The brand's portfolio includes the Star Sixes International Legends six-a-side tournament held at the O2, Manchester City FC, Cage Warriors & UFC, BT Sport, Boxing fight nights and boxing champion Tony Bellow. Fuse will also be involved with managing Betsafe’s new principle partnership with rugby union double European Champions Saracens.

Nicola Fitton, managing director of Betsafe, said: "We have been very impressed with the impact Fuse have had on our partnership with Manchester City over the last season and most recently the Betsafe Star Sixes event held at the O2. The broad experience and expertise Fuse provided has enabled us to quickly optimise our partnership programmes and integrate an expanded portfolio of properties into our latest ‘Passion overcomes the odds’ brand campaign."

Neil Callaghan, director at Fuse, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Betsafe. They are one of the most ambitious and exciting online brands in the UK right now, which is using partnerships to great effect and making a real impact. Betsafe’s impressive and diverse partnership portfolio is developing all the time, providing great benefits to fans and customers. Along with their market leading Horseracing product, we have a lot of exciting campaigns to work on in the year ahead."

