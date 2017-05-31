Benefit launches brows and beauty drive-thru

Cosmetics brand Benefit has worked with experiential agency The Persuaders to launch GlastonBrow, the first brows and beauty drive-thru.

The drive-thru will appear on the route to Glastonbury, and will offer consumers free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials. Agency The Persuaders is responsible for designing and delivering the activation, which is located on the main road to the music festival.

GlastonBrow will be decorated in the brand's signature colour - pink - and will keep festival-goers entertained with music from DJs as they wait in the typical traffic jams that build up outside of the Glastonbury entrance.

The pop-up will launch on 20 June, and will welcome guests for two days. Passers-by will be able to roll up to the GlastonBrow window and select from a menu of brow-inspired gift options, before driving to the collection point where a 'Benebabe' will deliver the free goodies. The brand will also be giving away the necessary festival essentials for a weekend of glitter, flower crowns and music.

After the pit-stop, festival-goers can take a photo of themselves at Glastonbury with their Benefit gift using the hashtag #BenefitBrows to be in for a chance of winning a year's supply of the brand's brow products.

Lisa Potter-Dixon, head make-up artist and brow expert at Benefit, said: "Brows have the power to give you an instant eye lift and can totally transform your look. It doesn’t matter if you’ve had years of over-plucking or are struggling with unruly and thick brows, our team can magically transform them into beautifully groomed arches. We’re taking our signature technique and beloved brow experts to Somerset for all festival-goers to rock a statement brow to match their feathers and glitter – it’ll be sure to get them into the festival spirit."

Andy McDonald, creative director at The Persuaders, said: "As part of Benefit’s 2017 campaign of ‘The United Kingdom of Benefit’ we’ve spent the year taking the brand to the people all across the UK and Ireland and our concept of Glastonbrow is the ultimate culmination of this activity. A beauty drive-thru is a perfect fit for the brand and we’re excited to bring this to life over the festival season."

In April, Benefit launched its #RaiseABrow pop-up in London, which formed part of its charitable initiative, the 'Bold Is Beautiful Project'.

