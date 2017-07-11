Benefit embarks on 'Con-Tour' of the UK

Cosmetics brand Benefit is set to embark on a tour with its Hoola Ice Cream Van, which will 'con-tour' the UK.

In a bid to celebrate the quintessential British beachside holiday, rather than the typical summer holiday abroad, Benefit has launched its Hoola ice Cream Van which will emabrk on a UK tour throughout July.

The brand's UK 'con-tour' will visit beaches across the nation, inviting guests to visit the Hoola van and enjoy a range of beauty touch ups which will aim to give a summer glow. Visitors to the van will also be able to sample the Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, which launches this summer.

Alongside the beauty touch-ups, beach-goers will be able to stick their head through a bespoke Hoola cut out head board and receive a quick contour from one of Benefit’s con-touring experts. Guests are encouraged to upload selfies and images of the activation to their social channels using the hashtag #nolonghaul to win a sample of the Hoola Quickie Contour Stick.

Benefit has worked with agency The Persuaders, which provided the concept, design, production, venues, staffing and logistics for the campaign.

Lisa Potter Dixon, head makeup artist at Benefit, said: "Launching our Hoola Ice Cream Van this summer and con-touring the length of the UK means we’re able to provide that iconic Hoola glow to Brits without the need to travel abroad."

The Hoola van will launch from 15-16 July in Loch Lomond, before travelling to Hartlepool on 21 July, Scarborough from 22-23 July and Hastings on 28 July.

Benefit celebrated the start of Glastonbury music festival with its GlastonBrow drive-thru, which offered festival-goers free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials.

