Benefit Cosmetics to launch 'Brow Mobile' UK tour

Benefit Cosmetics will launch a brow bar on wheels to tour the UK for three months from 1 March to position itself as the brand of brow experts.

The Brow Mobile, a 4x4 all-terrain vehicle in Benefit’s signature pink, will have a Benefit Boutique inside and will be able to visit consumers whether they live in a city, a country lane or a mountain pass. The vehicle will be manned by brow experts who will be able to wax, map, tint, shape and style brows.

Consumers will be able to request a personal visit from the BrowMobile via Benefit’s Facebook page, and winners will be revealed in February.

There will be special appearances from Benefit’s head make-up artist and brow expert, Lisa Potter-Dixon, and the vehicle will also serve coffee and cocktails.

The activation will be delivered by agency The Persuaders, which has been working with Benefit Cosmetics for four years.

Dominic Franks, partner and director of The Persuaders, said: "For Benefit, this year is all about ‘taking it to the people.’ There are many Benefit fans that are not in easy reach of a department store or a Benefit boutique, and most big brands tend to do their regional activations in the major cities. So this year we decided to reach out further and take the Brow Mobile to more rural places.

"Brows are big news in the global beauty market, with some big international brands coming to the UK this year, so Benefit needs to show the UK that it was here first and it is brand of brow experts."

This weekend Juicy Couture created a pop-up cupcake bakery experience with The Persuaders.

Last year Benefit worked with The Persuaders to create its own three-storey ship on the Thames to promote its best-selling products.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger