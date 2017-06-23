Belvoir Fruit Farms hosts balloon tour

Fruit cordial brand Belvoir Fruit Farms is touring the UK this summer, offering hot air balloon tours and the chance to sample a range of its pressés and cordials.

The 'Little Drop of Lovely' tour will feature a Belvoir-branded van and stand and a bright yellow, droplet shaped hot air balloon, which is visiting various shows and festivals across the UK.

On the stand, there will be a range of pressés and cordials available to taste and buy as well as the opportunity to try a glass of floral Elderflower mixed with Gin or Prosecco and a Cucumber & Mint mixed with Pimms, all available to buy at various events and times throughout the day.

Lucky festival goers will literally be taking to the skies in Belvoir's ‘Little Drop of Lovely’ balloon at selected events, weather permitting. At other times the balloon will be tethered by the Belvoir stand. Guests can take a closer look at the balloon and also enter a balloon photo booth to snap a picture and fool friends into thinking that they went up, up and away. Visitors are being invited to post their photos on Facebook and Instagram with #naturallylovelydrinks for the chance to win prizes.

The balloon will be visiting Foodies Festival in Birmingham this weekend (23-25 June), RHS Hampton Court Flowr Show from 4-9 July (no balloon flights will be available here), and Foodies Festival in Knutsford on 14-16 July. In August, it will visit Countryfile Live in Oxfordshire from the 3-6 August, Bristol International Balloon Fiesta from the 10-13 August, Big Feastival in the Cotswolds from the 25-27 August, while September dates include Chatsworth Country Fair on the 1-3 September and Thame Food Festival from 30 September to 1 October.

