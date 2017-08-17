Belsazar hosts summer pop-up

The pop-up, in collaboration with restaurant Craft London, opened this week and will run until 23 September. It is hosting bi-weekly ticketed masterclasses and serve Craft London new summer spritz menu, while offering views of the peninsula and Canary Wharf.

Craft London has created a range of bespoke low-ABV spritzes, designed for relaxing and unwinding. The spritzes marry Belsazar’s signature Vermouth variants – Red, Dry, Rosé and White – with fresh ingredients and garnishes foraged from the restaurant's on-site kitchen garden.

