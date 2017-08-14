Behr Paint creates pop-up 'Trend Home' in New York

Behr Paint, part of Masco Coatings Group, created a pop-up 'Trend Home' in New York's Grand Central Station celebrating its first ever colour of the year.

Behr Paint's 'Trend Home' pop-up gave commuters passing through Grand Central Station a chance to "pause and enjoy a moment of calm through colour".

The Moment T18-15, a blue-green which aims to honour nature and create a soothing atmosphere, has been named as Behr Paint's colour palette of the year. Each room of the 'Trend Home' pop-up had been designed so that guests could discover the palette's different hues.

Guests could explore colour using virtual reality through headsets available at the event. Brand ambassadors from Behr were onsite to give visitors colour tips and advice on DIY projects.

The first 5,000 attendees received a custom Behr 2018 Colour Trends VR experience cardboard headset.

More: In January, Airbnb and Pantone teamed up to create the 'Outside In' house experience which celebrated Pantone's colour for the year, Greenery.

In March, Currys PC World launched a colour-themed pop-up to mark the launch of the AEG premium laundry collection.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.