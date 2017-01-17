Behind the scenes: Young's House of Happiness

British pub chain Young's transformed Finch's pub at Finsbury Square in London into a 'House of Happiness' to spread cheer on Blue Monday.

The House of Happiness pop-up offered a head-to-toe immersive celebration of British hygge. On arrival, guests coats and bags were whisked away by happiness hosts, before being handed a kit containing an eye mask and slippers to leave all traces of the outside world at the doors of the pub. They could also leave their shoes at the door with a shoe shiner.

The pop-up was held to cheer people up on Blue Monday, which is known as the most depressing day of the year. Activities such as yoga sessions, massages, chatter corners and a letter writing station were designed to encourage people to disconnect mind, body and soul from the boundaries of everyday life.

Other activities included thought-provoking wellbeing talks and ‘happiness bursts’ hosted by Laughology, tea blending, beard grooming, whisky tasting and cake decoration. There were areas where guests could read books and play games such as Monopoly or snuggle up with hot water bottles and blankets.

Emma Dickinson, group marketing and events manager at Young's Pubs, told Event: "Looking into the Scandinavian hygge trend, we realised that Young's Pubs and Geronimo Inns share many of the hygge principals - things like togetherness, shelter, comfort and gratitude. We call them pub principals. We realised that we are British hygge, so we decided to offer a pub menu of comfort food in January inspired by Hygge. As part of this, we conducted some research to ask Brits what makes them happy and we used the results to create this event, offering a place of happiness for people on Blue Monday."

All Young's Pubs nationwide are being encouraged to run hygge-style activities, which will be organised on a local level.

Young's Pubs organised the event in-house and worked with social media consultants Digital Blonde and Roche Communications to amplify the event's reach.

Pub chain The Botanist teamed up with luxury chocolate brand Elizabeth Shaw to bring joy on Blue Monday. Also this month, Disney Junior teamed up with Odeon Cinemas across the UK to host a big screen celebration and beat January blues.

