Behind the scenes: Westfield's Future Forest experience

Taking place at Westfield Stratford City from 22 July, the Future Forest installation features two multi-sensory elements – an immersive Fruit Cloud and a Forest Zorb Lagoon. Created in collaboration with Bompas & Parr, Future Forest aims to help families discover the potential of nature.

Guests enter the experience through a walk-in mist, which gives them a taste of the forest flavours and aims to stimulate senses, generate mouth-watering memories and enable social sharing opportunities. Visitors to the Fruit Cloud exhibition must put on a raincoat before entering an enclosure filled with Bompas & Parr’s fogging technology, which has been enhanced with apple, blackberry or peach fruity flavours. As well as sampling the edible fog, guests will hear the sounds of an abstract forest soundscape that uses the latest cross-modal science to create a ‘tart’ sonic environment to balance the sweetness of the cloud.

The Forest Village exhibition is designed to encourage guests to consider the environment and outdoors and offer a unique perspective on climate change. Attendees can discover plants that create electricity, the magic of spider silk and a historic tree circus alongside artefacts, artworks and anecdotes that give insight into forests and nature. Visitors can also experience the Forest Zorb Lagoon, which invites them to walk, tumble and jump on water.

Future Forest will be welcoming guests at Westfield Stratford City until 3 August, and will hit Westfield London from 15-28 August.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield UK, said: "The inclusion of the Fruit Cloud to the Future Forest experience at Westfield Stratford City will really provide an unexpected but memorable experience for our visitors, while the Forest Zorb Lagoon is fun for adults and kids. Delivering unique experiences for our customers is at the heart of what we do and we know that the immersive Future Forest in particular will capture the imagination of our audiences."

More: Bompas & Parr teamed up with Häagen-Dazs to stage a 'My Extraordinary Life' pop-up which aimed to find the world's best ice cream photographer.

Behind the scenes: Ikea's 'Live Lagom' event series at Westfield Stratford

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



