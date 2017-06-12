Behind the scenes: Vodafone's activation at Capital's Summertime Ball

Event spoke to Vodafone's Daniel Underwood about the brand's activation at Capital's Summertime Ball 2017, which took place at Wembley Stadium on 10 June.

Mobile network brand Vodafone worked with experiential agency FreemanXP to create a 'Start the Party' experience for Capital's Summertime Ball.

The Vodafone Stretch Tent was located outside of Wembley Stadium in Market Square and served as the hub of the activation, offering guests the chance to have glitter makeovers, metallic tattoos or their hair braided, while Capital DJs provided music. Guests could also have their photo taken as if they were on stage at Wembley. A fast track queue was available as a reward for Vodafone customers.

The Wembley Walk of Fame featured cardboard cut-outs of the stars who were set to perform at the concert so visitors could take a picture of themselves with their favourite stars and upload to social media to be in with a chance of winning a ticket upgrade.

Vodafone ambassadors handed out free sunglasses, emoji badges, sweets and water bottles.

Daniel Underwood, brand lead for sponsorships and partnerships at Vodafone UK, told Event: "The activation is about getting the party started and enhancing the excitement for the 80,000 attendees at Capital's Summertime Ball. It is about rewarding current Vodafone customers, while also driving consideration among a younger audience and their parents. The key message is that Vodafone has been voted London's number one mobile network."

Vodafone's Twitter channel live streamed the final three hours of the concert to bring the party to more people. The brand also offered a VIP experience for one competition winner and their friends, which included pampering sessions and makeovers, plus a helicopter trip to the event.

Vodafone appointed FreemanXP in April last year to work on its sponsorship of Capital's Summertime Ball.

Vodafone will be activating at Goodwood Festival of Speed for the first time this year, and will be at Hideout Festival in Croatia from 26-30 June.

