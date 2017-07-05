Behind the scenes: Three Mobile's Bed 'N' Binge Retreat

Three Mobile has teamed up with Samsung and Netflix to launch a Bed 'N' Binge retreat in London, marking the launch of its new 'Go Binge' service.

Three's Bed 'N' Binge retreat is located in Osterley Park, south London, and invites guests to embark on a one night bingeing escape. On arrival, visitors will be handed a bingeing device – with a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ – before making their way into one of the 15 suites, which are respectively designed to represent different Netflix shows.

Each suite sleeps two people, and features both an interior and exterior inspired by hit shows such as Orange Is The New Black, Glow, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things and Pretty Little Liars. Visitors can book to stay for one night and will pay for their stay by binge watching on their favourite Netflix shows.

There are opportunities to attend the retreat for daytime binge sessions of the latest Netflix Original series in the Samsung Lounge, which also offers binge-worthy snacks. Guests can live stream TV via streaming service TVPlayer, which has set up a tent dedicated to binge watching Wimbledon.

When discussing the reasons behind the experiential activation in terms of its marketing strategy, David Dyson, CEO of Three UK, told Event: "The event is much more engaging; a traditional approach would have been quite linear. With an experiential event, people can come and explore, they can see the breadth of Netflix's offering and engage with the one that means the most to them. It's more personalised, and it's a bit of fun – more fun than putting an advert in a newspaper."

The Bed 'N' Binge retreat is open from 6-9 July.

More: In June, Three brought a VR experience to London and Birmingham to celebrate the launch of additional destinations to its Feel At Home service.

