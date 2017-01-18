Behind the scenes: More Than's bus tour for dogs

The bus tour has been created by More Than Doggy Essentials to launch its new service – a total pet care and protection offering that provides essential items for a happy and healthy dog, delivered direct to doors each month.
The 'K9' bus, which offers three tours a day, launched on 16 January and will run until tomorrow (19 January). The bus route sees dogs taken to some of London’s best parks and city centre dog walking spots, including Hyde Park, Kensington Palace Gardens and Green Park. Along the way, live onboard commentary for dog owners lifts the lid on London’s rich canine history, including the ministerial dogs of Downing Street, the many corgis that have shared Buckingham Palace with the Queen and the location of London’s only dog cemetery.
The route itself centres on a number of London’s most scenic dog-walking hotspots, including Hyde Park and Green Park, and owners are free to disembark the bus and take their dogs for a stroll if they choose. Guests can also refer to a leaflet mapping dog-friendly pubs, bars and restaurants in the area, where owner and dog can refuel together post-walk.
Jay added that the tour offers the brand an opportunity to develop content to support the activation's wider messaging around health and wellbeing in an engaging way and which can also be amplified online.
Hundreds of canines showed their appreciation for high culture in August last year, by attending the world's first ever contemporary art exhibition for dogs, hosted by More Than.
