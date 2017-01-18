Behind the scenes: More Than's bus tour for dogs

Insurance brand More Than is hosting a tour of London landmarks and open spaces for dogs and their owners.

The bus tour has been created by More Than Doggy Essentials to launch its new service – a total pet care and protection offering that provides essential items for a happy and healthy dog, delivered direct to doors each month.

The 'K9' bus, which offers three tours a day, launched on 16 January and will run until tomorrow (19 January). The bus route sees dogs taken to some of London’s best parks and city centre dog walking spots, including Hyde Park, Kensington Palace Gardens and Green Park. Along the way, live onboard commentary for dog owners lifts the lid on London’s rich canine history, including the ministerial dogs of Downing Street, the many corgis that have shared Buckingham Palace with the Queen and the location of London’s only dog cemetery.

Speaking to Event magazine, Steve Jay, head of innovation at More Than said: "The event coincides with the launch of our Doggy Essentials wellbeing product. Insurance can be a dull sector and we've tried to do something different with this tour. Animals are an emotional subject so we've created an activation that aims to appeal to people's emotions and inspire them to think about keeping their dogs active as well as having fun."

Jay added that the tour offers the brand an opportunity to develop content to support the activation's wider messaging around health and wellbeing in an engaging way and which can also be amplified online.

Hundreds of canines showed their appreciation for high culture in August last year, by attending the world's first ever contemporary art exhibition for dogs, hosted by More Than.

