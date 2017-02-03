Behind the scenes: Super Bowl 2017

With activations from the likes of Hyundai and NASA taking place in the run-up to this year's Super Bowl and many more still to come, Event takes a look at what's been happening so far.

Brands are getting in the spirit for Super Bowl 2017, with many having kicked off experiential activations to mark one of the sporting world's biggest events, which is taking place this Sunday (5 February). The Super Bowl's official automotive sponsor Hyundai has launched a nine-day activation which is taking place in Houston at Super Bowl City.

The event is targeted toward both fans of the Super Bowl, and fans of the brand, and takes the form of a free-to-the-public fan village, featuring live music, entertainment and sponsor activations. Within the 'Hyundai Innovation Lounge', guests can have their photo taken with a Hyundai vehicle that has been wrapped to look like an official Super Bowl football. Photos will be shared across the brand's social media pages.

Guests are also able to experience interactive vehicle displays, and can talk to on-site product experts about Hyundai's commitment to innovation. In addition, the lounge includes a Hyundai innovation timeline, complimentary refreshments and videos about the brand and its products.

NASA has also been celebrating in the run up to the Super Bowl 2017 with its Johnson Space Center, located in Houston. The experience opened to the public on 28 January, where guests can enjoy exhibits and activities showcasing NASA and aerospace industry progress. For example, visitors are able to experience 'Future Flight', highlighting NASA's aim to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

With Future Flight, riders can take a trip to Mars and back using virtual reality goggles on a 90-foot drop tower ride. Visitors also have the chance to see a model of NASA’s Orion spacecraft that is used for water recovery training; a replica of the Curiosity rover currently exploring Mars; a rover-like space exploration vehicle concept that could be used for in-space missions or to explore planetary surfaces; space station exhibits and other interactive space-related content.

Activations still to come over the Super Bowl weekend include men's lifestyle brand Maxim's party on 4 February, in collaboration with Monster Energy, Zippo and Bud Light. The party will bring together art fashion, music and sports for an immersive experience. Also, the NFL fan experience is welcoming guests over the weekend, and gives them the chance to participate in games and youth football clinics, buy Super Bowl-themed merchandise, attend free autograph sessions and take part in virtual reality experiences.

